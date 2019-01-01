QQQ
Terex is a global manufacturer of aerial work platforms, materials processing equipment, and specialty equipment, such as material handlers, cranes, and concrete mixer trucks. Its current composition is a result of numerous acquisitions over several decades and a recent shift to focus on its two core segments after divesting a handful of underperforming businesses. The company's remaining segments see heavy demand in nonresidential construction as well as in maintenance, manufacturing, energy, and materials management.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5500.820 0.2700
REV953.470M990.100M36.630M

Terex Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Terex (TEX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Terex (NYSE: TEX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Terex's (TEX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Terex (TEX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Terex (NYSE: TEX) was reported by JP Morgan on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 61.00 expecting TEX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.47% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Terex (TEX)?

A

The stock price for Terex (NYSE: TEX) is $40.81 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Terex (TEX) pay a dividend?

A

The next Terex (TEX) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-08.

Q

When is Terex (NYSE:TEX) reporting earnings?

A

Terex’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Terex (TEX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Terex.

Q

What sector and industry does Terex (TEX) operate in?

A

Terex is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.