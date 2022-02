Victory Capital Holdings Inc is an independent investment management firm. The company operates its business through franchises and solutions platform. It provides centralized distribution, marketing, and operations infrastructure to the company's franchises and solutions platform. The company operates through one business segment that is Investment management services and products to institutional, intermediary, retirement platforms and individual investors. The franchises and solutions platform manages a variety of investment strategies for its customers. It derives revenues from asset-based fees from investment management products and services to individuals and institutions.