QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
101.18 - 106.33
Vol / Avg.
10.3M/6.1M
Div / Yield
5/4.60%
52 Wk
83.98 - 112.48
Mkt Cap
159.3B
Payout Ratio
84.05
Open
106.11
P/E
18.63
EPS
1.34
Shares
1.5B
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 9:44AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 9:50AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 7:01AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 7:00AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 10:06AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 9:11AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 12:00PM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 10:12AM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 10:08AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 12:27PM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 8:47AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 12:22PM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 7:59AM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 7:03AM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 7:02AM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 7:02AM
Benzinga - Sep 30, 2021, 3:26PM
Benzinga - Sep 30, 2021, 12:39PM
Benzinga - Sep 30, 2021, 11:07AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Tobacco
Philip Morris International is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the United States. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities, and scientific substantiation, the company aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. Management's vision is that these products ultimately replace cigarettes.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.3301.350 0.0200
REV7.760B8.104B344.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Philip Morris Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Philip Morris Intl (PM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Philip Morris Intl (NYSE: PM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Philip Morris Intl's (PM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Philip Morris Intl (PM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Philip Morris Intl (NYSE: PM) was reported by UBS on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 110.00 expecting PM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.05% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Philip Morris Intl (PM)?

A

The stock price for Philip Morris Intl (NYSE: PM) is $102.76 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Philip Morris Intl (PM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 22, 2021.

Q

When is Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) reporting earnings?

A

Philip Morris Intl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is Philip Morris Intl (PM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Philip Morris Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Philip Morris Intl (PM) operate in?

A

Philip Morris Intl is in the Consumer Staples sector and Tobacco industry. They are listed on the NYSE.