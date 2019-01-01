|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.330
|1.350
|0.0200
|REV
|7.760B
|8.104B
|344.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Philip Morris Intl (NYSE: PM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Philip Morris Intl’s space includes: Vector Group (NYSE:VGR), Altria Group (NYSE:MO), Universal (NYSE:UVV), British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) and Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB).
The latest price target for Philip Morris Intl (NYSE: PM) was reported by UBS on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 110.00 expecting PM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.05% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Philip Morris Intl (NYSE: PM) is $102.76 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 22, 2021.
Philip Morris Intl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Philip Morris Intl.
Philip Morris Intl is in the Consumer Staples sector and Tobacco industry. They are listed on the NYSE.