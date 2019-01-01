QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Leisure Products
Brunswick Corp is the leader in several recreational sectors. The firm is the leading boat manufacturer, and its brands include Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser inboard engines; and Boston Whaler, and Bayliner boats. It is also the leading manufacturer of fitness equipment, under the Life Fitness and Hammer Strength brands. The firm also manufactures billiards equipment under the Brunswick and Contender brands.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.3501.440 0.0900
REV1.380B1.431B51.000M

Brunswick Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Brunswick (BC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Brunswick (NYSE: BC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Brunswick's (BC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Brunswick (BC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Brunswick (NYSE: BC) was reported by Raymond James on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 121.00 expecting BC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.34% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Brunswick (BC)?

A

The stock price for Brunswick (NYSE: BC) is $95.02 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Brunswick (BC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Brunswick (BC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Brunswick (NYSE:BC) reporting earnings?

A

Brunswick’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Brunswick (BC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Brunswick.

Q

What sector and industry does Brunswick (BC) operate in?

A

Brunswick is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.