Lennox International manufactures and distributes heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration products to replacement (75% of sales) and new construction (25% of sales) markets. In fiscal 2021, residential HVAC was 64% of sales, commercial HVAC was 21%, and refrigeration accounted for the remaining 15% of sales. The company goes to market with multiple brands, but Lennox is the company's flagship HVAC brand. The Texas-based company generates most of its sales in North America.