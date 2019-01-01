QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/287.1K
Div / Yield
3.68/1.48%
52 Wk
246.33 - 356.36
Mkt Cap
9.1B
Payout Ratio
28.49
Open
-
P/E
20.11
EPS
2.28
Shares
36.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 8:07AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 9:43AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 7:33AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 7:32AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 5:29AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 3:56PM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 11:22AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 9:13AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 12:19PM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 7:09AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 6:11AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 9:30AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 10:02AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 7:35AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 7:34AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Building Products
Lennox International manufactures and distributes heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration products to replacement (75% of sales) and new construction (25% of sales) markets. In fiscal 2021, residential HVAC was 64% of sales, commercial HVAC was 21%, and refrigeration accounted for the remaining 15% of sales. The company goes to market with multiple brands, but Lennox is the company's flagship HVAC brand. The Texas-based company generates most of its sales in North America.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.9902.350 0.3600
REV957.470M964.800M7.330M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lennox International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lennox International (LII) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lennox International (NYSE: LII) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lennox International's (LII) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Lennox International (LII) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lennox International (NYSE: LII) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 258.00 expecting LII to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.55% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lennox International (LII)?

A

The stock price for Lennox International (NYSE: LII) is $249.15 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lennox International (LII) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.92 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Lennox International (NYSE:LII) reporting earnings?

A

Lennox International’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Lennox International (LII) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lennox International.

Q

What sector and industry does Lennox International (LII) operate in?

A

Lennox International is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.