Range
215.81 - 218.88
Vol / Avg.
1.7M/1.1M
Div / Yield
4.76/2.20%
52 Wk
163.12 - 220.1
Mkt Cap
60B
Payout Ratio
40.43
Open
218.06
P/E
18.77
EPS
3.42
Shares
277.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
General Dynamics is a defense contractor and business jet manufacturer. The firm's segments include aerospace, combat systems, marine, and technologies. The company's aerospace segment creates Gulfstream business jets. Combat systems produces land-based combat vehicles, such as the M1 Abrams tank. The marine subsegment creates nuclear-powered submarines, among other things. The technologies segment contains two business units, an IT business that primarily serves the government market and a mission systems business that focuses on products that provide command, control, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities to the military.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.3703.390 0.0200
REV10.670B10.292B-378.000M

General Dynamics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy General Dynamics (GD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are General Dynamics's (GD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for General Dynamics (GD) stock?

A

The latest price target for General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 215.00 expecting GD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -0.56% downside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for General Dynamics (GD)?

A

The stock price for General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) is $216.22 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does General Dynamics (GD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.

Q

When is General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) reporting earnings?

A

General Dynamics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is General Dynamics (GD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for General Dynamics.

Q

What sector and industry does General Dynamics (GD) operate in?

A

General Dynamics is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NYSE.