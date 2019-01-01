QQQ
Range
73.61 - 75.55
Vol / Avg.
6.3M/4.1M
Div / Yield
7.93/10.23%
52 Wk
59.58 - 95.97
Mkt Cap
122.1B
Payout Ratio
40.27
Open
74.37
P/E
6.73
EPS
0
Shares
1.6B
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Rio Tinto searches for and extracts a variety of minerals worldwide, with the heaviest concentrations in North America and Australia. Iron ore is the dominant commodity, with significantly lesser contributions from aluminium, copper, diamonds, gold, and industrial minerals. The 1995 merger of RTZ and CRA, via a dual-listed structure, created the present-day company. The two operate as a single business entity. Shareholders in each company have equivalent economic and voting rights.

Rio Tinto Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rio Tinto (RIO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rio Tinto's (RIO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Rio Tinto (RIO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO) was reported by Morgan Stanley on December 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RIO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Rio Tinto (RIO)?

A

The stock price for Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO) is $75.425 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rio Tinto (RIO) pay a dividend?

A

The next Rio Tinto (RIO) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.

Q

When is Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) reporting earnings?

A

Rio Tinto does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rio Tinto (RIO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rio Tinto.

Q

What sector and industry does Rio Tinto (RIO) operate in?

A

Rio Tinto is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.