|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.310
|2.510
|0.2000
|REV
|4.220B
|4.359B
|139.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in PulteGroup’s space includes: Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY), Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH), Cavco Indus (NASDAQ:CVCO), Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) and D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI).
The latest price target for PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) was reported by UBS on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 70.00 expecting PHM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 50.15% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) is $46.62 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next PulteGroup (PHM) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.
PulteGroup’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for PulteGroup.
PulteGroup is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.