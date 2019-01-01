QQQ
Range
43.1 - 46.83
Vol / Avg.
3.7M/2.8M
Div / Yield
0.6/1.34%
52 Wk
42.31 - 63.91
Mkt Cap
11.6B
Payout Ratio
7.67
Open
43.5
P/E
6.04
EPS
2.61
Shares
248.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
PulteGroup Inc is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, operating in 40 markets across 23 states. The company mainly builds single-family detached homes (85% of unit sales) and offers products to entry-level, move-up, and active-adult buyers. PulteGroup offers homebuyers mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. The company is headquartered in Atlanta.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.3102.510 0.2000
REV4.220B4.359B139.000M

PulteGroup Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PulteGroup (PHM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PulteGroup's (PHM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PulteGroup (PHM) stock?

A

The latest price target for PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) was reported by UBS on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 70.00 expecting PHM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 50.15% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PulteGroup (PHM)?

A

The stock price for PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) is $46.62 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PulteGroup (PHM) pay a dividend?

A

The next PulteGroup (PHM) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) reporting earnings?

A

PulteGroup’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is PulteGroup (PHM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PulteGroup.

Q

What sector and industry does PulteGroup (PHM) operate in?

A

PulteGroup is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.