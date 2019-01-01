QQQ
Range
12.18 - 12.28
Vol / Avg.
67K/57.8K
Div / Yield
0.62/5.08%
52 Wk
12.12 - 14.67
Mkt Cap
484.1M
Payout Ratio
74.76
Open
12.21
P/E
14.83
Shares
39.6M
Outstanding
Blackrock Muniyield NY Quality FD, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund invests primarily in long-term municipal obligations that are investment grade quality or are considered by the Fund's investment adviser to be of comparable quality, at the time of investment.

Blackrock Muniyield NY Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Blackrock Muniyield NY (MYN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blackrock Muniyield NY (NYSE: MYN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blackrock Muniyield NY's (MYN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blackrock Muniyield NY.

Q

What is the target price for Blackrock Muniyield NY (MYN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Blackrock Muniyield NY (NYSE: MYN) was reported by B of A Securities on March 25, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting MYN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Blackrock Muniyield NY (MYN)?

A

The stock price for Blackrock Muniyield NY (NYSE: MYN) is $12.23 last updated Today at 6:01:21 PM.

Q

Does Blackrock Muniyield NY (MYN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Blackrock Muniyield NY (NYSE:MYN) reporting earnings?

A

Blackrock Muniyield NY does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blackrock Muniyield NY (MYN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blackrock Muniyield NY.

Q

What sector and industry does Blackrock Muniyield NY (MYN) operate in?

A

Blackrock Muniyield NY is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.