QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/150.1K
Div / Yield
3/2.23%
52 Wk
115.03 - 144.64
Mkt Cap
4.8B
Payout Ratio
24.7
Open
-
P/E
11.66
EPS
4.61
Shares
35.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 4:28PM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 4:52PM
Benzinga - Aug 17, 2021, 5:09AM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 9:24AM
Benzinga - Jul 27, 2021, 4:18PM
Benzinga - Jul 22, 2021, 11:01AM
Benzinga - May 21, 2021, 6:25AM
Benzinga - May 11, 2021, 4:14PM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2021, 4:38PM
Benzinga - Apr 16, 2021, 9:53AM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
The Hanover Insurance Group Inc is a holding company whose primary business is offering property and casualty insurance products and services. The company markets itself through independent agents and brokers in the United States while conducting business internationally through a wholly owned subsidiary, Chaucer Holdings Limited, domiciled in the United Kingdom. The company conducts business operations through three operating segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The company operates an investment portfolio that is primarily exposed to fixed-income securities.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.4503.380 0.9300
REV1.200B1.215B15.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hanover Insurance Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hanover Insurance Gr (THG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE: THG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hanover Insurance Gr's (THG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hanover Insurance Gr (THG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE: THG) was reported by Wolfe Research on August 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 144.00 expecting THG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.10% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hanover Insurance Gr (THG)?

A

The stock price for Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE: THG) is $134.45 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hanover Insurance Gr (THG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 15, 2021.

Q

When is Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG) reporting earnings?

A

Hanover Insurance Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Hanover Insurance Gr (THG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hanover Insurance Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Hanover Insurance Gr (THG) operate in?

A

Hanover Insurance Gr is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.