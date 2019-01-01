QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1M
Div / Yield
0.4/2.34%
52 Wk
11.02 - 24.67
Mkt Cap
998.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-1.34
Shares
58.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Scorpio Tankers Inc is a shipping company. It is engaged in providing the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products. It serves its end users in the petroleum supply chain by distributing products such as gasoline, heating oil, and fuel oil from refineries. The company manages its business activities in four segments, namely LR1, Handymax, LR2, and MR.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.750-0.790 -0.0400
REV151.100M147.908M-3.192M

Scorpio Tankers Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Scorpio Tankers (STNG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Scorpio Tankers's (STNG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Scorpio Tankers (STNG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG) was reported by B of A Securities on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting STNG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Scorpio Tankers (STNG)?

A

The stock price for Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG) is $17.1 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Scorpio Tankers (STNG) pay a dividend?

A

The next Scorpio Tankers (STNG) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-01.

Q

When is Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) reporting earnings?

A

Scorpio Tankers's $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Scorpio Tankers (STNG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Scorpio Tankers.

Q

What sector and industry does Scorpio Tankers (STNG) operate in?

A

Scorpio Tankers is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.