|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.670
|2.920
|0.2500
|REV
|1.290B
|1.376B
|86.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
Other companies in Carlisle Companies’s space includes: Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR), AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK), Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) and Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI).
The latest price target for Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL) was reported by Oppenheimer on December 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 270.00 expecting CSL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.81% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL) is $233.1425 last updated Today at 4:43:04 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.
Carlisle Companies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Carlisle Companies.
Carlisle Companies is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.