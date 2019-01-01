QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
232 - 234.05
Vol / Avg.
103.9K/261K
Div / Yield
2.16/0.93%
52 Wk
143.88 - 250.23
Mkt Cap
12.1B
Payout Ratio
29.34
Open
233.54
P/E
32.02
EPS
2.45
Shares
52.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 2:16PM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 4:28PM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 4:28PM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 4:17PM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 7:27AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 2:23PM
Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 10:37AM
Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 10:06AM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 4:08PM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 4:26PM
Benzinga - Jul 23, 2021, 7:43AM
Benzinga - Jul 22, 2021, 4:14PM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Building Products
Carlisle Companies Inc is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it manufactures and sells rubber and plastic engineered products. The company is organized into four segments include Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The company's product portfolio includes commercial roofing systems, wires, cables, connectors, industrial liquid finishing material, brakes, clutches, and other products used in construction, transportation, aerospace, defense, medical, and various other industrial sectors. A vast majority of the company's revenue comes from the Carlisle Construction Materials segment, and more than half of the total revenue is earned in the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.6702.920 0.2500
REV1.290B1.376B86.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Carlisle Companies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Carlisle Companies (CSL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Carlisle Companies's (CSL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Carlisle Companies (CSL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL) was reported by Oppenheimer on December 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 270.00 expecting CSL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.81% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Carlisle Companies (CSL)?

A

The stock price for Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL) is $233.1425 last updated Today at 4:43:04 PM.

Q

Does Carlisle Companies (CSL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) reporting earnings?

A

Carlisle Companies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Carlisle Companies (CSL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Carlisle Companies.

Q

What sector and industry does Carlisle Companies (CSL) operate in?

A

Carlisle Companies is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.