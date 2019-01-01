QQQ
Range
22.53 - 23.96
Vol / Avg.
744.9K/1M
Div / Yield
0.56/2.44%
52 Wk
11.4 - 27.87
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
23.96
P/E
-
EPS
0.14
Shares
77.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Northern Oil & Gas Inc is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business is crude oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production with operations in North Dakota and Montana that primarily target the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of the United States.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.100

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-25

REV251.810M

Northern Oil & Gas Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Northern Oil & Gas (NYSE: NOG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Northern Oil & Gas's (NOG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Northern Oil & Gas (NYSE: NOG) was reported by B of A Securities on December 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.00 expecting NOG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.73% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Northern Oil & Gas (NOG)?

A

The stock price for Northern Oil & Gas (NYSE: NOG) is $22.63 last updated Today at 7:07:21 PM.

Q

Does Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) pay a dividend?

A

The next Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-29.

Q

When is Northern Oil & Gas (NYSE:NOG) reporting earnings?

A

Northern Oil & Gas’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Northern Oil & Gas.

Q

What sector and industry does Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) operate in?

A

Northern Oil & Gas is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.