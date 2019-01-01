QQQ
Range
5.26 - 5.35
Vol / Avg.
184.9K/68.6K
Div / Yield
0.36/6.81%
52 Wk
4.81 - 6
Mkt Cap
101.3M
Payout Ratio
46.75
Open
5.28
P/E
6.87
Shares
19M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The company's primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income from interest, dividends, and options premiums. It invests in various sectors such as metals and mining, energy and energy services, specialty chemicals, agriculture, healthcare, machinery, food and beverage, and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

GAMCO Natural Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GAMCO Natural Resources (GNT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GAMCO Natural Resources (NYSE: GNT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GAMCO Natural Resources's (GNT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GAMCO Natural Resources.

Q

What is the target price for GAMCO Natural Resources (GNT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GAMCO Natural Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for GAMCO Natural Resources (GNT)?

A

The stock price for GAMCO Natural Resources (NYSE: GNT) is $5.34 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GAMCO Natural Resources (GNT) pay a dividend?

A

The next GAMCO Natural Resources (GNT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.

Q

When is GAMCO Natural Resources (NYSE:GNT) reporting earnings?

A

GAMCO Natural Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GAMCO Natural Resources (GNT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GAMCO Natural Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does GAMCO Natural Resources (GNT) operate in?

A

GAMCO Natural Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.