Range
119.62 - 123.42
Vol / Avg.
84K/391.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
78.6 - 140.92
Mkt Cap
6.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
122.86
P/E
15.55
EPS
2.09
Shares
50.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
Wesco International is a value-added industrial distributor that has three reportable segments, electrical and electronic solutions, communications and security solutions, and utility and broadband solutions. The company offers more than 1.5 million products to its 125,000 active customers through a distribution network of 800 branches, warehouses, and sales offices, including 42 distribution centers. Wesco generates 75% of its sales in the United States, but it has a global reach, with operations in 50 other countries.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.5403.170 0.6300
REV4.670B4.852B182.000M

Analyst Ratings

WESCO International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WESCO International (WCC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WESCO International (NYSE: WCC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are WESCO International's (WCC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for WESCO International (WCC) stock?

A

The latest price target for WESCO International (NYSE: WCC) was reported by Loop Capital on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 170.00 expecting WCC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.14% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for WESCO International (WCC)?

A

The stock price for WESCO International (NYSE: WCC) is $123.06 last updated Today at 4:30:08 PM.

Q

Does WESCO International (WCC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for WESCO International.

Q

When is WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) reporting earnings?

A

WESCO International’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is WESCO International (WCC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WESCO International.

Q

What sector and industry does WESCO International (WCC) operate in?

A

WESCO International is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NYSE.