QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
6.21 - 6.29
Vol / Avg.
18.2K/108.6K
Div / Yield
0.3/4.70%
52 Wk
6.18 - 7.42
Mkt Cap
259.1M
Payout Ratio
51.44
Open
6.23
P/E
10.63
EPS
0
Shares
41.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The fund invests a majority of its net assets, including assets attributable to preferred shares and borrowings for investment purposes, in municipal bonds.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

MFS Municipal IT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MFS Municipal IT (MFM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MFS Municipal IT (NYSE: MFM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MFS Municipal IT's (MFM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MFS Municipal IT.

Q

What is the target price for MFS Municipal IT (MFM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MFS Municipal IT

Q

Current Stock Price for MFS Municipal IT (MFM)?

A

The stock price for MFS Municipal IT (NYSE: MFM) is $6.29 last updated Today at 3:11:55 PM.

Q

Does MFS Municipal IT (MFM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 15, 2022.

Q

When is MFS Municipal IT (NYSE:MFM) reporting earnings?

A

MFS Municipal IT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MFS Municipal IT (MFM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MFS Municipal IT.

Q

What sector and industry does MFS Municipal IT (MFM) operate in?

A

MFS Municipal IT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.