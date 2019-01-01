QQQ
Range
32.18 - 32.78
Vol / Avg.
2M/1.1M
Div / Yield
1.99/6.05%
52 Wk
25.38 - 34.73
Mkt Cap
18B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
32.37
P/E
-
EPS
1.01
Shares
550.4M
Outstanding
Pembina Pipeline is midstream company serving the Canadian and North American ( primarily Bakken) markets with an integrated product portfolio. The firm has 3.1 million barrels per day of hydrocarbon pipelines, 6.1 billion cubic feet per day of gas processing capacity, as well as assets across fractionation, storage, and propane exports.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.510
REV1.300B

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pembina Pipeline Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pembina Pipeline (PBA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE: PBA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pembina Pipeline's (PBA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pembina Pipeline.

Q

What is the target price for Pembina Pipeline (PBA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Pembina Pipeline (NYSE: PBA) was reported by Scotiabank on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PBA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Pembina Pipeline (PBA)?

A

The stock price for Pembina Pipeline (NYSE: PBA) is $32.655 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.

Q

Does Pembina Pipeline (PBA) pay a dividend?

A

The next Pembina Pipeline (PBA) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-24.

Q

When is Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) reporting earnings?

A

Pembina Pipeline’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Pembina Pipeline (PBA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pembina Pipeline.

Q

What sector and industry does Pembina Pipeline (PBA) operate in?

A

Pembina Pipeline is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.