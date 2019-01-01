|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.510
|REV
|1.300B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE: PBA) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Pembina Pipeline.
The latest price target for Pembina Pipeline (NYSE: PBA) was reported by Scotiabank on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PBA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Pembina Pipeline (NYSE: PBA) is $32.655 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.
The next Pembina Pipeline (PBA) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-24.
Pembina Pipeline’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Pembina Pipeline.
Pembina Pipeline is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.