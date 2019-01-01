|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in LXP Industrial Trust’s space includes: Innovative Industrial (NYSE:IIPR), Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG), Industrial Logistics (NASDAQ:ILPT), Prologis (NYSE:PLD) and Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR).
The latest price target for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) was reported by Keybanc on November 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting LXP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.10% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is $14.77 last updated Today at 2:38:23 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.
LXP Industrial Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for LXP Industrial Trust.
LXP Industrial Trust is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.