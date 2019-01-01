QQQ
Range
14.62 - 14.8
Vol / Avg.
34.2K/2.4M
Div / Yield
0.48/3.23%
52 Wk
10.52 - 15.92
Mkt Cap
4.2B
Payout Ratio
54.43
Open
14.7
P/E
18.8
EPS
0.02
Shares
282.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust principally involved in the ownership of equity and debt investments in single-tenant properties and land throughout the United States. Lexington primarily owns office and industrial properties. In terms of total square footage, the vast majority of the company's real estate portfolio comprises industrial and office space. Lexington derives almost all of its revenue from rental income. The vast majority of its revenue comes from its Industrial property holdings.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.180
REV83.290M86.482M3.192M

Analyst Ratings

LXP Industrial Trust Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LXP Industrial Trust's (LXP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) stock?

A

The latest price target for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) was reported by Keybanc on November 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting LXP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.10% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for LXP Industrial Trust (LXP)?

A

The stock price for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is $14.77 last updated Today at 2:38:23 PM.

Q

Does LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) reporting earnings?

A

LXP Industrial Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LXP Industrial Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) operate in?

A

LXP Industrial Trust is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.