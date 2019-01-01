QQQ
Cheniere Energy owns and operates the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas terminal via its stake in Cheniere Partners. It also owns the under-development Corpus Christi LNG terminals as well as Cheniere Marketing, which markets LNG using Cheniere's gas volumes.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.770-5.220 -6.9900
REV4.610B6.557B1.947B

Analyst Ratings

Cheniere Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Cheniere Energy (LNG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cheniere Energy (AMEX: LNG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cheniere Energy's (LNG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cheniere Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Cheniere Energy (LNG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cheniere Energy (AMEX: LNG) was reported by Raymond James on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 140.00 expecting LNG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.85% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cheniere Energy (LNG)?

A

The stock price for Cheniere Energy (AMEX: LNG) is $118.8 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cheniere Energy (LNG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.

Q

When is Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG) reporting earnings?

A

Cheniere Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Cheniere Energy (LNG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cheniere Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Cheniere Energy (LNG) operate in?

A

Cheniere Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.