Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Brookfield Asset Management Inc owns and manages commercial property, power, and infrastructure assets. Its investment focus includes Real Estate, Infrastructure, Renewable Power and Private Equity. Real Estate is made up of office and retail properties; Renewable power is made up of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage generating facilities; Infrastructure is made up of utilities, transport, energy, data infrastructure, and sustainable resource assets; and Private Equity is focused on business services, infrastructure services, and industrial operations. Brookfield has the greatest amount of assets in Real Estate and generates the most revenue through Private Equity. Located around the world, its assets are concentrated in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Australia.

Brookfield Asset Mgmt Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Brookfield Asset Mgmt's (BAM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 68.00 expecting BAM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.29% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM)?

A

The stock price for Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) is $53.42 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) pay a dividend?

A

The next Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) reporting earnings?

A

Brookfield Asset Mgmt’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Brookfield Asset Mgmt.

Q

What sector and industry does Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) operate in?

A

Brookfield Asset Mgmt is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.