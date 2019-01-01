QQQ
Range
13.62 - 13.74
Vol / Avg.
103.9K/121.4K
Div / Yield
1.26/9.18%
52 Wk
13.62 - 16.1
Mkt Cap
558.6M
Payout Ratio
51.01
Open
13.72
P/E
5.55
Shares
40.9M
Outstanding
PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The fund's investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income by investing primarily in higher-rated, below-investment-grade fixed income instruments of issuers located around the world, including emerging markets.

PGIM Global High Yield Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy PGIM Global High Yield (GHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PGIM Global High Yield (NYSE: GHY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are PGIM Global High Yield's (GHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PGIM Global High Yield.

Q

What is the target price for PGIM Global High Yield (GHY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PGIM Global High Yield

Q

Current Stock Price for PGIM Global High Yield (GHY)?

A

The stock price for PGIM Global High Yield (NYSE: GHY) is $13.65 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PGIM Global High Yield (GHY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 16, 2021.

Q

When is PGIM Global High Yield (NYSE:GHY) reporting earnings?

A

PGIM Global High Yield does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PGIM Global High Yield (GHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PGIM Global High Yield.

Q

What sector and industry does PGIM Global High Yield (GHY) operate in?

A

PGIM Global High Yield is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.