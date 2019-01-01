QQQ
Range
60.05 - 61.19
Vol / Avg.
3.1M/5.7M
Div / Yield
2.8/4.64%
52 Wk
52.07 - 71.38
Mkt Cap
44.3B
Payout Ratio
33.41
Open
60.8
P/E
7.2
EPS
2.34
Shares
735.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Dow Inc is a diversified chemical manufacturing company. It combining science and technology to develop innovative solutions that are essential to human progress. Dow's portfolio is comprised of six global business units, organized into three operating segments: Packaging & Specialty Plastics, Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure, and Performance Materials & Coatings.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.0502.150 0.1000
REV14.310B14.364B54.000M

Analyst Ratings

Dow Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dow (DOW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dow (NYSE: DOW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dow's (DOW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Dow (DOW) stock?

A

The latest price target for Dow (NYSE: DOW) was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 69.00 expecting DOW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.68% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Dow (DOW)?

A

The stock price for Dow (NYSE: DOW) is $60.17 last updated Today at 7:24:30 PM.

Q

Does Dow (DOW) pay a dividend?

A

The next Dow (DOW) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Dow (NYSE:DOW) reporting earnings?

A

Dow’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Dow (DOW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dow.

Q

What sector and industry does Dow (DOW) operate in?

A

Dow is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.