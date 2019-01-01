QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
15.2K/14.4M
Div / Yield
4/2.69%
52 Wk
139.57 - 172.96
Mkt Cap
439B
Payout Ratio
24.74
Open
-
P/E
9.68
EPS
3.33
Shares
3B
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments--consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-13
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.0103.330 0.3200
REV29.900B30.349B449.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

JPMorgan Chase Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JPMorgan Chase (JPM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are JPMorgan Chase's (JPM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for JPMorgan Chase (JPM) stock?

A

The latest price target for JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) was reported by Jefferies on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 155.00 expecting JPM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.26% upside). 24 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for JPMorgan Chase (JPM)?

A

The stock price for JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) is $148.66 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does JPMorgan Chase (JPM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 5, 2022.

Q

When is JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) reporting earnings?

A

JPMorgan Chase’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 13, 2022.

Q

Is JPMorgan Chase (JPM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JPMorgan Chase.

Q

What sector and industry does JPMorgan Chase (JPM) operate in?

A

JPMorgan Chase is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.