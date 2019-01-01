|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE: KB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in KB Financial Group’s space includes: Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN), Citigroup (NYSE:C), ING Groep (NYSE:ING), Bank Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).
The latest price target for KB Financial Group (NYSE: KB) was reported by B of A Securities on August 30, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting KB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for KB Financial Group (NYSE: KB) is $51.98 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on December 29, 2008.
KB Financial Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for KB Financial Group.
KB Financial Group is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.