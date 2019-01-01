QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
KB Financial is the parent company of KB Kookmin Bank, Korea's largest commercial bank, with a 13.1% share of loans as of mid-2021. Its predecessor banks were established in the 1960s as government policy banks and privatized in the 1990s. Its credit card subsidiary KB Kookmin Card is the number-three player behind Shinhan Card and Samsung Card. KB has in recent years expanded its nonbank business by buying LIG Insurance and Hyundai Securities, making KB a top-five player in nonlife insurance and in securities, and most recently by buying Prudential Life Insurance Korea. It also has KB Capital, which provides leasing and installment finance.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

KB Financial Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KB Financial Group (KB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE: KB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are KB Financial Group's (KB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for KB Financial Group (KB) stock?

A

The latest price target for KB Financial Group (NYSE: KB) was reported by B of A Securities on August 30, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting KB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for KB Financial Group (KB)?

A

The stock price for KB Financial Group (NYSE: KB) is $51.98 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KB Financial Group (KB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on December 29, 2008.

Q

When is KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) reporting earnings?

A

KB Financial Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is KB Financial Group (KB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KB Financial Group.

Q

What sector and industry does KB Financial Group (KB) operate in?

A

KB Financial Group is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.