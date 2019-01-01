KB Financial is the parent company of KB Kookmin Bank, Korea's largest commercial bank, with a 13.1% share of loans as of mid-2021. Its predecessor banks were established in the 1960s as government policy banks and privatized in the 1990s. Its credit card subsidiary KB Kookmin Card is the number-three player behind Shinhan Card and Samsung Card. KB has in recent years expanded its nonbank business by buying LIG Insurance and Hyundai Securities, making KB a top-five player in nonlife insurance and in securities, and most recently by buying Prudential Life Insurance Korea. It also has KB Capital, which provides leasing and installment finance.