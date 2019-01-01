QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
16.01 - 16.88
Vol / Avg.
1.2M/1.3M
Div / Yield
0.04/0.24%
52 Wk
9.35 - 19.1
Mkt Cap
3.6B
Payout Ratio
1.05
Open
16.13
P/E
4.39
EPS
0.77
Shares
212.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 6:54AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 8:51AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 8:50AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 3:04PM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 2:01PM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 4:56AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 10:26AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 4:08AM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 8:37AM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 8:15AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 10:38AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 4:53AM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 8:13AM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 8:12AM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 8:11AM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 12:01PM
load more
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Newmark Group Inc is a commercial real estate advisory firm. It offers services, including leasing and corporate advisory services, investment sales, commercial mortgage brokerage, appraisal and valuation, project management, and property, among others. Newmark offers a diverse array of integrated services and products designed to meet the full needs of both real estate investors/owners and occupiers. The company provides real estate strategic consulting and systems integration services to CFI's global clients including many Fortune 500 and Forbes Global 2000 companies, owner-occupiers, government agencies, healthcare and higher education clients.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5600.650 0.0900
REV876.230M984.466M108.236M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Newmark Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Newmark Group (NMRK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ: NMRK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Newmark Group's (NMRK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Newmark Group (NMRK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Newmark Group (NASDAQ: NMRK) was reported by Raymond James on November 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting NMRK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.34% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Newmark Group (NMRK)?

A

The stock price for Newmark Group (NASDAQ: NMRK) is $16.755 last updated Today at 7:23:03 PM.

Q

Does Newmark Group (NMRK) pay a dividend?

A

The next Newmark Group (NMRK) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) reporting earnings?

A

Newmark Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Newmark Group (NMRK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Newmark Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Newmark Group (NMRK) operate in?

A

Newmark Group is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.