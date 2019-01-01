|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.560
|0.650
|0.0900
|REV
|876.230M
|984.466M
|108.236M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ: NMRK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Newmark Group’s space includes: Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD), KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE), Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI), Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) and Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL).
The latest price target for Newmark Group (NASDAQ: NMRK) was reported by Raymond James on November 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting NMRK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.34% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Newmark Group (NASDAQ: NMRK) is $16.755 last updated Today at 7:23:03 PM.
The next Newmark Group (NMRK) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.
Newmark Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Newmark Group.
Newmark Group is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.