Newmark Group Inc is a commercial real estate advisory firm. It offers services, including leasing and corporate advisory services, investment sales, commercial mortgage brokerage, appraisal and valuation, project management, and property, among others. Newmark offers a diverse array of integrated services and products designed to meet the full needs of both real estate investors/owners and occupiers. The company provides real estate strategic consulting and systems integration services to CFI's global clients including many Fortune 500 and Forbes Global 2000 companies, owner-occupiers, government agencies, healthcare and higher education clients.