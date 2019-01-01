QQQ
Towne Bank operates in Virginia and North Carolina. The company offers a diversified range of financial services through banking and nonbanking subsidiaries, and primarily serves the financial needs of individuals and small to medium-size businesses. The company has three reportable operating segments, which include banking, realty, and insurance. The banking segment provides traditional banking functions, along with commercial mortgage brokerage services and asset management services. The bank operates through a decentralized business model, while administrative decisions are made at the corporate level. The bank's strategic plan emphasizes generating fee income, which still trails its net interest income. Most of the company's loan portfolio is in real estate loans.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6100.550 -0.0600
REV159.620M160.420M800.000K

Towne Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Towne Bank (TOWN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Towne Bank (NASDAQ: TOWN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Towne Bank's (TOWN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Towne Bank (TOWN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Towne Bank (NASDAQ: TOWN) was reported by Piper Sandler on February 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.00 expecting TOWN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -7.10% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Towne Bank (TOWN)?

A

The stock price for Towne Bank (NASDAQ: TOWN) is $30.14 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Towne Bank (TOWN) pay a dividend?

A

The next Towne Bank (TOWN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-29.

Q

When is Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN) reporting earnings?

A

Towne Bank’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Towne Bank (TOWN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Towne Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Towne Bank (TOWN) operate in?

A

Towne Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.