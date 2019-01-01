|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.610
|0.550
|-0.0600
|REV
|159.620M
|160.420M
|800.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Towne Bank (NASDAQ: TOWN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Towne Bank’s space includes: First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME), Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR), Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB), FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) and Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN).
The latest price target for Towne Bank (NASDAQ: TOWN) was reported by Piper Sandler on February 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.00 expecting TOWN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -7.10% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Towne Bank (NASDAQ: TOWN) is $30.14 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Towne Bank (TOWN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-29.
Towne Bank’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Towne Bank.
Towne Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.