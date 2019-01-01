|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.810
|2.990
|0.1800
|REV
|1.810B
|1.945B
|135.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ: LSTR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Landstar System’s space includes: Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA), Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS), Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE), ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) and Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ).
The latest price target for Landstar System (NASDAQ: LSTR) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 120.00 expecting LSTR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -20.11% downside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Landstar System (NASDAQ: LSTR) is $150.2 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.
Landstar System’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Landstar System.
Landstar System is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.