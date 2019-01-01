QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
Landstar System is an agent based asset-light third-party logistics provider focused on over-the-road truck transportation (92% of revenue). It also offers intermodal (3%) and global air and ocean forwarding (3%). The remainder of its revenue stems from warehousing services and premiums from insurance programs offered to captive owner-operators.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.8102.990 0.1800
REV1.810B1.945B135.000M

Landstar System Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Landstar System (LSTR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ: LSTR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Landstar System's (LSTR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Landstar System (LSTR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Landstar System (NASDAQ: LSTR) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 120.00 expecting LSTR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -20.11% downside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Landstar System (LSTR)?

A

The stock price for Landstar System (NASDAQ: LSTR) is $150.2 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Landstar System (LSTR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.

Q

When is Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) reporting earnings?

A

Landstar System’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Landstar System (LSTR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Landstar System.

Q

What sector and industry does Landstar System (LSTR) operate in?

A

Landstar System is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.