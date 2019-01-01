QQQ
Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S. and other countries.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.1402.280 0.1400
REV9.500B10.364B864.000M
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.2102.130 -0.0800
REV9.490B9.851B361.000M

Royal Bank of Canada Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Royal Bank of Canada (RY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Royal Bank of Canada's (RY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Royal Bank of Canada.

Q

What is the target price for Royal Bank of Canada (RY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) was reported by B of A Securities on March 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 125.00 expecting RY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.32% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Royal Bank of Canada (RY)?

A

The stock price for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) is $107.46 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Royal Bank of Canada (RY) pay a dividend?

A

The next Royal Bank of Canada (RY) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-22.

Q

When is Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) reporting earnings?

A

Royal Bank of Canada’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 24, 2022.

Q

Is Royal Bank of Canada (RY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Royal Bank of Canada.

Q

What sector and industry does Royal Bank of Canada (RY) operate in?

A

Royal Bank of Canada is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.