|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.140
|2.280
|0.1400
|REV
|9.500B
|10.364B
|864.000M
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.210
|2.130
|-0.0800
|REV
|9.490B
|9.851B
|361.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Royal Bank of Canada.
The latest price target for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) was reported by B of A Securities on March 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 125.00 expecting RY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.32% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) is $107.46 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Royal Bank of Canada (RY) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-22.
Royal Bank of Canada’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 24, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Royal Bank of Canada.
Royal Bank of Canada is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.