Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Spun off from American Express in 2005, Ameriprise Financial has emerged as a major player in the U.S. market for asset and wealth management, with around $1.4 trillion in total assets under management and advisement at the end of 2021. Ameriprise has one of the largest branded advisor networks in the industry, and about 80% of the company's revenue comes from its asset and wealth management segments. Ameriprise has reduced its exposure to insurance with the sale of its auto and home insurance business in 2019 and discontinuing the sale of its proprietary fixed annuities in 2020. Around 90% of the company's pretax earnings are from the United States.

Ameriprise Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ameriprise Financial (AMP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ameriprise Financial's (AMP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ameriprise Financial (AMP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 338.00 expecting AMP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.70% upside). 24 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ameriprise Financial (AMP)?

A

The stock price for Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) is $297.28 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ameriprise Financial (AMP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) reporting earnings?

A

Ameriprise Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Ameriprise Financial (AMP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ameriprise Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Ameriprise Financial (AMP) operate in?

A

Ameriprise Financial is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.