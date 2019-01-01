QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
21.23 - 21.84
Vol / Avg.
1.4M/1.4M
Div / Yield
2.48/11.44%
52 Wk
18.34 - 23.45
Mkt Cap
6.1B
Payout Ratio
29.63
Open
21.74
P/E
2.62
EPS
0.95
Shares
285M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 8:28AM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 10:42AM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 5:11PM
Benzinga - Jun 18, 2021, 6:41AM
Benzinga - May 24, 2021, 8:08AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
FS KKR Capital Corp is a business development company based in the United States. The company is engaged in providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It is also engaged in investing in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies to achieve the best risk-adjusted returns for investors.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.610

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV343.370M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

FS KKR Capital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FS KKR Capital (FSK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE: FSK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FS KKR Capital's (FSK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for FS KKR Capital (FSK) stock?

A

The latest price target for FS KKR Capital (NYSE: FSK) was reported by Wells Fargo on October 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting FSK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -10.67% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for FS KKR Capital (FSK)?

A

The stock price for FS KKR Capital (NYSE: FSK) is $21.27 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FS KKR Capital (FSK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) reporting earnings?

A

FS KKR Capital’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is FS KKR Capital (FSK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FS KKR Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does FS KKR Capital (FSK) operate in?

A

FS KKR Capital is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.