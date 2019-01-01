|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|6.050
|7.640
|1.5900
|REV
|3.100B
|3.291B
|191.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in O'Reilly Automotive’s space includes: Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI), Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG), America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT), ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO) and Volta (NYSE:VLTA).
The latest price target for O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) was reported by RBC Capital on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 755.00 expecting ORLY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.49% upside). 27 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) is $637.16 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for O'Reilly Automotive.
O'Reilly Automotive’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for O'Reilly Automotive.
O'Reilly Automotive is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.