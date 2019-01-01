QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
O'Reilly is one of the largest sellers of aftermarket automotive parts, tools, and accessories, serving professional and DIY customers (41% and 59% of 2020 sales, respectively). The company sells branded as well as own-label products, with the latter category comprising nearly half of sales. O'Reilly had 5,616 stores as of the end of 2020, spread across 47 U.S. states and including 22 stores in Mexico. The firm serves professional and DIY customers through its store network, and also boasts approximately 765 sales personnel targeting commercial buyers.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS6.0507.640 1.5900
REV3.100B3.291B191.000M

see more
O'Reilly Automotive Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are O'Reilly Automotive's (ORLY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) stock?

A

The latest price target for O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) was reported by RBC Capital on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 755.00 expecting ORLY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.49% upside). 27 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY)?

A

The stock price for O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) is $637.16 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for O'Reilly Automotive.

Q

When is O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) reporting earnings?

A

O'Reilly Automotive’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for O'Reilly Automotive.

Q

What sector and industry does O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) operate in?

A

O'Reilly Automotive is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.