Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Founded in 1998 and headquartered in New York City, Tradeweb Markets is a leading fixed-income trading platform. While it does offer electronic processing for some voice-negotiated trades, the company focuses primarily on providing electronic trading networks that connect broker/dealers, institutional clients, and retail customers. While the company offers trading in a wide variety of products, the bulk of its business is in U.S. and European government debt, mortgage-backed securities, interest-rate swaps, and U.S. and international corporate bonds. The firm also sells fixed-income trading and price data, primarily through a deal with Refinitiv's Eikon service.

Tradeweb Markets Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tradeweb Markets (TW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ: TW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tradeweb Markets's (TW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Tradeweb Markets (TW) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ: TW) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 87.00 expecting TW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.42% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tradeweb Markets (TW)?

A

The stock price for Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ: TW) is $80.99 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tradeweb Markets (TW) pay a dividend?

A

The next Tradeweb Markets (TW) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) reporting earnings?

A

Tradeweb Markets’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Tradeweb Markets (TW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tradeweb Markets.

Q

What sector and industry does Tradeweb Markets (TW) operate in?

A

Tradeweb Markets is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.