|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.420
|0.420
|0.0000
|REV
|278.550M
|276.883M
|-1.667M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ: TW) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Tradeweb Markets’s space includes: Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ), Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO), MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX), MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) and Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE).
The latest price target for Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ: TW) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 87.00 expecting TW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.42% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ: TW) is $80.99 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Tradeweb Markets (TW) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.
Tradeweb Markets’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Tradeweb Markets.
Tradeweb Markets is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.