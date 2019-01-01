QQQ
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
Southern Co. is one of the largest utilities in the U.S. The company distributes electricity and natural gas to approximately 9 million customers in nine states. It owns 50 gigawatts of rate-regulated generating capacity, primarily for serving customers in Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi. Subsidiary Southern Power Co. owns 12 gigawatts of mostly non-rate-regulated renewable energy capacity and sells the electricity primarily under long-term power sales agreements. The solar and wind farms are located in Southern's regulated jurisdictions but also in Texas, California, and other states.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3500.360 0.0100
REV4.780B5.767B987.000M

Southern Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Southern (SO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Southern (NYSE: SO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Southern's (SO) competitors?

A

Other companies in Southern’s space includes: Entergy (NYSE:ETR), NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), Evergy (NYSE:EVRG), Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) and PPL (NYSE:PPL).

Q

What is the target price for Southern (SO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Southern (NYSE: SO) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 59.00 expecting SO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -6.17% downside). 25 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Southern (SO)?

A

The stock price for Southern (NYSE: SO) is $62.88 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Southern (SO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.66 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.

Q

When is Southern (NYSE:SO) reporting earnings?

A

Southern’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Southern (SO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Southern.

Q

What sector and industry does Southern (SO) operate in?

A

Southern is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.