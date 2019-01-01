|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.350
|0.360
|0.0100
|REV
|4.780B
|5.767B
|987.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Southern (NYSE: SO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Southern’s space includes: Entergy (NYSE:ETR), NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), Evergy (NYSE:EVRG), Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) and PPL (NYSE:PPL).
The latest price target for Southern (NYSE: SO) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 59.00 expecting SO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -6.17% downside). 25 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Southern (NYSE: SO) is $62.88 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.66 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.
Southern’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Southern.
Southern is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.