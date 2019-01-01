Southern Co. is one of the largest utilities in the U.S. The company distributes electricity and natural gas to approximately 9 million customers in nine states. It owns 50 gigawatts of rate-regulated generating capacity, primarily for serving customers in Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi. Subsidiary Southern Power Co. owns 12 gigawatts of mostly non-rate-regulated renewable energy capacity and sells the electricity primarily under long-term power sales agreements. The solar and wind farms are located in Southern's regulated jurisdictions but also in Texas, California, and other states.