Eni is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2020, the company produced 0.8 million barrels of liquids and 4.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At year-end 2020, Eni held reserves of 6.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 51% of which are liquids. The Italian government owns a 30.1% stake in the company.