QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
30.33 - 30.74
Vol / Avg.
796K/443.9K
Div / Yield
1.58/5.19%
52 Wk
21.91 - 31.08
Mkt Cap
53.8B
Payout Ratio
167.44
Open
30.61
P/E
33.71
EPS
0.66
Shares
1.8B
Outstanding
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 6:49AM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 6:11AM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 6:41AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 7:53AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 8:23AM
Benzinga - Oct 14, 2021, 7:03AM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 10:30AM
Benzinga - Sep 17, 2021, 6:20AM
Benzinga - Sep 1, 2021, 11:03AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 10:33AM
Benzinga - Jul 22, 2021, 7:03AM
Benzinga - Jul 6, 2021, 12:29PM
Benzinga - Jun 22, 2021, 10:50AM
Benzinga - Jun 15, 2021, 6:14AM
Benzinga - May 31, 2021, 10:08AM
load more
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Eni is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2020, the company produced 0.8 million barrels of liquids and 4.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At year-end 2020, Eni held reserves of 6.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 51% of which are liquids. The Italian government owns a 30.1% stake in the company.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.330
REV30.968B

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Eni Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eni (E) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eni (NYSE: E) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eni's (E) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Eni (E) stock?

A

The latest price target for Eni (NYSE: E) was reported by Bernstein on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting E to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Eni (E)?

A

The stock price for Eni (NYSE: E) is $30.39 last updated Today at 8:16:12 PM.

Q

Does Eni (E) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 7, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 20, 2021.

Q

When is Eni (NYSE:E) reporting earnings?

A

Eni’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Eni (E) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eni.

Q

What sector and industry does Eni (E) operate in?

A

Eni is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.