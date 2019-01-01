QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Wireless Telecommunication Services
SK Telecom is South Korea's largest wireless telecom operator, with 29 million mobile customers. The firm also owns SK Broadband (formerly Hanaro Telecom), which has 6.5 million broadband customers and 8.7 million broadband TV customers. While the firm also purchased stakes in businesses in security and semiconductor memory production as well as developing e-commerce and Internet platform businesses, these were all spun off into the separate, SK Square business in November 2021.

SK Telecom Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SK Telecom Co (SKM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SK Telecom Co (NYSE: SKM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SK Telecom Co's (SKM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SK Telecom Co (SKM) stock?

A

The latest price target for SK Telecom Co (NYSE: SKM) was reported by Citigroup on April 24, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SKM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SK Telecom Co (SKM)?

A

The stock price for SK Telecom Co (NYSE: SKM) is $24.785 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SK Telecom Co (SKM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on December 29, 2008.

Q

When is SK Telecom Co (NYSE:SKM) reporting earnings?

A

SK Telecom Co’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is SK Telecom Co (SKM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SK Telecom Co.

Q

What sector and industry does SK Telecom Co (SKM) operate in?

A

SK Telecom Co is in the Communication Services sector and Wireless Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.