|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of SK Telecom Co (NYSE: SKM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in SK Telecom Co’s space includes: Telephone and Data (NYSE:TDS), VEON (NASDAQ:VEON), Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD), America Movil (NYSE:AMX) and America Movil (NYSE:AMOV).
The latest price target for SK Telecom Co (NYSE: SKM) was reported by Citigroup on April 24, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SKM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for SK Telecom Co (NYSE: SKM) is $24.785 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on December 29, 2008.
SK Telecom Co’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for SK Telecom Co.
SK Telecom Co is in the Communication Services sector and Wireless Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.