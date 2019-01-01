SK Telecom is South Korea's largest wireless telecom operator, with 29 million mobile customers. The firm also owns SK Broadband (formerly Hanaro Telecom), which has 6.5 million broadband customers and 8.7 million broadband TV customers. While the firm also purchased stakes in businesses in security and semiconductor memory production as well as developing e-commerce and Internet platform businesses, these were all spun off into the separate, SK Square business in November 2021.