Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/261.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
105.07 - 188
Mkt Cap
2.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
6.72
EPS
4.1
Shares
23.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Household Durables
LGI Homes Inc is engaged in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in markets. The company current product offerings include entry-level homes, including both detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes sold, which are sold under LGI Homes brand, and luxury series homes, which are sold under the Terrata Homes brand. It offers a set number of floor plans in each community with features that include upgrades, such as granite countertops, appliances, and ceramic tile flooring.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS4.2004.530 0.3300
REV758.080M801.076M42.996M

LGI Homes Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LGI Homes (LGIH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ: LGIH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LGI Homes's (LGIH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for LGI Homes (LGIH) stock?

A

The latest price target for LGI Homes (NASDAQ: LGIH) was reported by Wells Fargo on December 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 160.00 expecting LGIH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.05% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for LGI Homes (LGIH)?

A

The stock price for LGI Homes (NASDAQ: LGIH) is $115.9 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LGI Homes (LGIH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LGI Homes.

Q

When is LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) reporting earnings?

A

LGI Homes’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is LGI Homes (LGIH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LGI Homes.

Q

What sector and industry does LGI Homes (LGIH) operate in?

A

LGI Homes is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.