Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.6M
Div / Yield
0.8/3.75%
52 Wk
18.37 - 23.14
Mkt Cap
4.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.52
Shares
218.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Kite Realty Group Trust that owns mainly community shopping centers concentrated in Indiana (39% of base rent), Florida (22%), and Texas (19%). At year-end 2008, Kite owned interests in 52 retail operating properties and three commercial properties, representing 8.9 million of gross leasable area. It also had eight properties under development or redevelopment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.430
REV158.150M162.950M4.800M

Kite Realty Gr Trust Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kite Realty Gr Trust (KRG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE: KRG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kite Realty Gr Trust's (KRG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Kite Realty Gr Trust (KRG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE: KRG) was reported by Keybanc on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting KRG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.26% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kite Realty Gr Trust (KRG)?

A

The stock price for Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE: KRG) is $21.32 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kite Realty Gr Trust (KRG) pay a dividend?

A

The next Kite Realty Gr Trust (KRG) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-07.

Q

When is Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG) reporting earnings?

A

Kite Realty Gr Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Kite Realty Gr Trust (KRG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kite Realty Gr Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Kite Realty Gr Trust (KRG) operate in?

A

Kite Realty Gr Trust is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.