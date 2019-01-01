QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
6.2 - 6.31
Vol / Avg.
216.5K/214K
Div / Yield
0.59/9.47%
52 Wk
6.18 - 7.75
Mkt Cap
364.6M
Payout Ratio
76.36
Open
6.25
P/E
8.06
EPS
0
Shares
58.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income by investing at least 80% of its net assets and borrowings for investment purposes in high-yield debt securities.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Western Asset High Income Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Western Asset High Income (HIX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Western Asset High Income (NYSE: HIX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Western Asset High Income's (HIX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Western Asset High Income.

Q

What is the target price for Western Asset High Income (HIX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Western Asset High Income

Q

Current Stock Price for Western Asset High Income (HIX)?

A

The stock price for Western Asset High Income (NYSE: HIX) is $6.2 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:56:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Western Asset High Income (HIX) pay a dividend?

A

The next Western Asset High Income (HIX) dividend date is projected to be 2022-05-20.

Q

When is Western Asset High Income (NYSE:HIX) reporting earnings?

A

Western Asset High Income does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Western Asset High Income (HIX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Western Asset High Income.

Q

What sector and industry does Western Asset High Income (HIX) operate in?

A

Western Asset High Income is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.