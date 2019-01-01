QQQ
Range
140.66 - 156.04
Vol / Avg.
365.7K/293.8K
Div / Yield
2.3/1.63%
52 Wk
79.44 - 203.14
Mkt Cap
4.2B
Payout Ratio
6.78
Open
155.69
P/E
19.11
EPS
2.42
Shares
29.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
Herc Holdings is an equipment rental company that was spun out of Hertz Global in 2016. It is currently the third-largest equipment rental company (3% market share) in North America, after United Rentals and Sunbelt Rentals, with a fleet size of $4.4 billion. It serves commercial and residential construction customers, the environmental sector, industrial entities, and entertainment production companies. During much of its 50-year-plus history, the company has rented equipment such as aerial lifts to its customers for intermittent use. More recently, it has broadened its catalog to include a host of specialty items. Separately, Herc Holdings' strategy now incorporates long-term rentals to industrial customers where Herc maintains its own staff at the customer site.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.4202.460 0.0400
REV582.690M578.000M-4.690M

Herc Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Herc Holdings (HRI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Herc Holdings (NYSE: HRI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Herc Holdings's (HRI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Herc Holdings (HRI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Herc Holdings (NYSE: HRI) was reported by Northcoast Research on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 205.00 expecting HRI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.58% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Herc Holdings (HRI)?

A

The stock price for Herc Holdings (NYSE: HRI) is $140.82 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Herc Holdings (HRI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.57 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 22, 2022.

Q

When is Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) reporting earnings?

A

Herc Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Herc Holdings (HRI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Herc Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Herc Holdings (HRI) operate in?

A

Herc Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NYSE.