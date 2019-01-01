|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.420
|2.460
|0.0400
|REV
|582.690M
|578.000M
|-4.690M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Herc Holdings (NYSE: HRI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Herc Holdings’s space includes: Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB), Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA), Core & Main (NYSE:CNM), Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) and H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ:HEES).
The latest price target for Herc Holdings (NYSE: HRI) was reported by Northcoast Research on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 205.00 expecting HRI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.58% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Herc Holdings (NYSE: HRI) is $140.82 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.57 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 22, 2022.
Herc Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Herc Holdings.
Herc Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NYSE.