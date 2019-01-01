|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Netstreit (NYSE: NTST) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Netstreit’s space includes: Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC), Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG), Phillips Edison (NASDAQ:PECO), Spirit Realty Cap (NYSE:SRC) and InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT).
The latest price target for Netstreit (NYSE: NTST) was reported by Wells Fargo on September 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting NTST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.58% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Netstreit (NYSE: NTST) is $21.189 last updated Today at 8:14:09 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 30, 2021.
Netstreit’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Netstreit.
Netstreit is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.