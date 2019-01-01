QQQ
Range
20.47 - 21.21
Vol / Avg.
258.3K/480.5K
Div / Yield
0.8/3.79%
52 Wk
17.12 - 26.93
Mkt Cap
921.1M
Payout Ratio
266.67
Open
20.9
P/E
70.3
EPS
0.07
Shares
43.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Netstreit Corp is a real estate company that acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, retail commercial real estate subject to long-term net leases. Majority of the portfolio is comprised of properties leased to tenants operating in the defensive retail industries.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV16.560M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Netstreit Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Netstreit (NTST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Netstreit (NYSE: NTST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Netstreit's (NTST) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Netstreit (NTST) stock?

A

The latest price target for Netstreit (NYSE: NTST) was reported by Wells Fargo on September 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting NTST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.58% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Netstreit (NTST)?

A

The stock price for Netstreit (NYSE: NTST) is $21.189 last updated Today at 8:14:09 PM.

Q

Does Netstreit (NTST) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 30, 2021.

Q

When is Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) reporting earnings?

A

Netstreit’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Netstreit (NTST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Netstreit.

Q

What sector and industry does Netstreit (NTST) operate in?

A

Netstreit is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.