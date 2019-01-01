QQQ
Range
5.17 - 5.28
Vol / Avg.
143.7K/202.1K
Div / Yield
0.52/9.88%
52 Wk
5.04 - 6.08
Mkt Cap
224M
Payout Ratio
30.12
Open
5.25
P/E
3.05
EPS
0
Shares
43.2M
Outstanding
Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. The fund's secondary objective is the long-term growth of capital. The fund allocates its assets between two separate investment strategies or sleeves. Under normal market conditions, the fund allocates approximately 80% of its total assets to an equity sleeve comprised primarily of common stocks.

Allspring Global Dividend Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Allspring Global Dividend (EOD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Allspring Global Dividend (NYSE: EOD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Allspring Global Dividend's (EOD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Allspring Global Dividend.

Q

What is the target price for Allspring Global Dividend (EOD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Allspring Global Dividend

Q

Current Stock Price for Allspring Global Dividend (EOD)?

A

The stock price for Allspring Global Dividend (NYSE: EOD) is $5.18 last updated Today at 8:59:54 PM.

Q

Does Allspring Global Dividend (EOD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 13, 2021.

Q

When is Allspring Global Dividend (NYSE:EOD) reporting earnings?

A

Allspring Global Dividend does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Allspring Global Dividend (EOD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Allspring Global Dividend.

Q

What sector and industry does Allspring Global Dividend (EOD) operate in?

A

Allspring Global Dividend is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.