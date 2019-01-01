QQQ
Viper Energy Partners was formed by Diamondback Energy in 2014 to own mineral royalty interests in the Permian Basin. At the end of 2020, Viper owns 24,350 net royalty acres that produced 26,551 boe/d. Proved reserves are mostly oil, and at the end of 2020 stand at 99,392 mboe.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2200.360 0.1400
REV125.900M165.787M39.887M

Viper Energy Partners Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ: VNOM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Viper Energy Partners's (VNOM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Viper Energy Partners.

Q

What is the target price for Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ: VNOM) was reported by Keybanc on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.00 expecting VNOM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.43% downside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)?

A

The stock price for Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ: VNOM) is $28.405 last updated Today at 3:39:58 PM.

Q

Does Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) pay a dividend?

A

The next Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.

Q

When is Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) reporting earnings?

A

Viper Energy Partners’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Viper Energy Partners.

Q

What sector and industry does Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) operate in?

A

Viper Energy Partners is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.