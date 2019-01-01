|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-17
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.220
|1.620
|0.4000
|REV
|2.060B
|1.982B
|-78.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE: CMC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Commercial Metals’s space includes: Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS), Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL), Ternium (NYSE:TX), Carpenter Tech (NYSE:CRS) and Vale (NYSE:VALE).
The latest price target for Commercial Metals (NYSE: CMC) was reported by Exane BNP Paribas on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting CMC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.41% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Commercial Metals (NYSE: CMC) is $36.17 last updated Today at 3:00:19 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 19, 2022.
Commercial Metals’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 17, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Commercial Metals.
Commercial Metals is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.