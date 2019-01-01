QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
36.12 - 36.7
Vol / Avg.
56.9K/1M
Div / Yield
0.56/1.56%
52 Wk
23.41 - 38.72
Mkt Cap
4.4B
Payout Ratio
10.53
Open
36.32
P/E
7.58
EPS
1.92
Shares
121.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Commercial Metals operates steel mills, steel fabrication plants, and metal recycling facilities in the United States and Poland. The company primarily manufactures rebar and structural steel, which are key product categories for the nonresidential construction sector.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-17
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.2201.620 0.4000
REV2.060B1.982B-78.000M

Analyst Ratings

Commercial Metals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Commercial Metals (CMC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE: CMC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Commercial Metals's (CMC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Commercial Metals (CMC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Commercial Metals (NYSE: CMC) was reported by Exane BNP Paribas on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting CMC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.41% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Commercial Metals (CMC)?

A

The stock price for Commercial Metals (NYSE: CMC) is $36.17 last updated Today at 3:00:19 PM.

Q

Does Commercial Metals (CMC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 19, 2022.

Q

When is Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) reporting earnings?

A

Commercial Metals’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 17, 2022.

Q

Is Commercial Metals (CMC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Commercial Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Commercial Metals (CMC) operate in?

A

Commercial Metals is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.