Range
117.41 - 118.96
Vol / Avg.
460.5K/1M
Div / Yield
3.54/2.99%
52 Wk
108.22 - 145.43
Mkt Cap
22.7B
Payout Ratio
94.63
Open
118.51
P/E
28.86
EPS
1.58
Shares
193.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Multi-Utilities
DTE Energy owns two regulated utilities in Michigan that contribute 90% of earnings after the 2021 spin-off of DT Midstream. DTE Electric serves approximately 2.2 million customers in southeastern Michigan, including Detroit. DTE Gas serves 1.3 million customers throughout the state. In addition, DTE has nonutility businesses and investments including energy marketing and trading, renewable natural gas facilities, and on-site industrial energy projects.

Earnings

Earnings
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8401.050 0.2100
REV3.200B4.647B1.447B

see more
DTE Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DTE Energy (DTE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DTE Energy's (DTE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for DTE Energy (DTE) stock?

A

The latest price target for DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 126.00 expecting DTE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.32% upside). 37 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for DTE Energy (DTE)?

A

The stock price for DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is $117.4062 last updated Today at 7:54:21 PM.

Q

Does DTE Energy (DTE) pay a dividend?

A

The next DTE Energy (DTE) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-18.

Q

When is DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) reporting earnings?

A

DTE Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is DTE Energy (DTE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DTE Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does DTE Energy (DTE) operate in?

A

DTE Energy is in the Utilities sector and Multi-Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.