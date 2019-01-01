|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in MRC Global’s space includes: Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG), Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB), Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA), Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) and H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ:HEES).
The latest price target for MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) was reported by Susquehanna on November 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting MRC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.62% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) is $9.33 last updated Today at 5:10:21 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for MRC Global.
MRC Global’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for MRC Global.
MRC Global is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NYSE.