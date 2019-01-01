MRC Global Inc distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry. Products are often used in the construction, maintenance, repair, and overhaul of equipment used in extreme operating conditions. In these conditions and other environments, MRC's valve products give the customer the ability to control the direction, velocity, and pressure of fluids and gases within transmission networks. In addition, other products can be used to regulate flow and on/off service. MRC's other products, which include pipe, steel fitting, and tubular goods, are used across all of the industries in which the company operates. Specialized services are delivered alongside this array of products to enhance the client relationship.