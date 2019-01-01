QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
9.3 - 9.8
Vol / Avg.
252.3K/769.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.38 - 12.21
Mkt Cap
776.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.78
P/E
-
EPS
-0.21
Shares
83.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 10:26AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 4:29PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 4:27PM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 6:30AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 7:53AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 4:57PM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 5:01PM
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 2:08PM
Benzinga - Apr 27, 2021, 4:58PM
Benzinga - Mar 9, 2021, 4:18PM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
MRC Global Inc distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry. Products are often used in the construction, maintenance, repair, and overhaul of equipment used in extreme operating conditions. In these conditions and other environments, MRC's valve products give the customer the ability to control the direction, velocity, and pressure of fluids and gases within transmission networks. In addition, other products can be used to regulate flow and on/off service. MRC's other products, which include pipe, steel fitting, and tubular goods, are used across all of the industries in which the company operates. Specialized services are delivered alongside this array of products to enhance the client relationship.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.0200.170 0.1900
REV685.030M686.000M970.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

MRC Global Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MRC Global (MRC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MRC Global's (MRC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MRC Global (MRC) stock?

A

The latest price target for MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) was reported by Susquehanna on November 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting MRC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.62% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MRC Global (MRC)?

A

The stock price for MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) is $9.33 last updated Today at 5:10:21 PM.

Q

Does MRC Global (MRC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MRC Global.

Q

When is MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) reporting earnings?

A

MRC Global’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is MRC Global (MRC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MRC Global.

Q

What sector and industry does MRC Global (MRC) operate in?

A

MRC Global is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NYSE.