Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. Its products and services are mutual funds, closed-end funds, managed accounts services and variable trust funds. The fund's objective is a high level of current income and capital appreciation. Its portfolio of investment includes oil gas and consumable fuels, Chemicals, distributors, diversified consumer services, hotels, restaurants and leisure, household durables, media, specialty retail, pharmaceuticals, airlines, construction, and engineering.