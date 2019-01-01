Madison Covrd Call & Eqt Strtg Fd is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective is to provide a high level of current income and current gains. Its secondary objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation. The fund seeks to achieve its objectives by investing primarily in large and mid-capitalization common stocks. Its portfolio of investments consists of different sectors investment such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, real estate, utilities, exchange-traded funds, U.S. government and agency obligations, and money market fund.