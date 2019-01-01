QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
7.45 - 7.53
Vol / Avg.
26.7K/70.1K
Div / Yield
0.72/9.54%
52 Wk
7.12 - 8.54
Mkt Cap
157.8M
Payout Ratio
35.29
Open
7.5
P/E
3.7
EPS
0
Shares
21M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Madison Covrd Call & Eqt Strtg Fd is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective is to provide a high level of current income and current gains. Its secondary objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation. The fund seeks to achieve its objectives by investing primarily in large and mid-capitalization common stocks. Its portfolio of investments consists of different sectors investment such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, real estate, utilities, exchange-traded funds, U.S. government and agency obligations, and money market fund.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Madison Covrd Call & Eqt Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Madison Covrd Call & Eqt (MCN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Madison Covrd Call & Eqt (NYSE: MCN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Madison Covrd Call & Eqt's (MCN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Madison Covrd Call & Eqt.

Q

What is the target price for Madison Covrd Call & Eqt (MCN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Madison Covrd Call & Eqt

Q

Current Stock Price for Madison Covrd Call & Eqt (MCN)?

A

The stock price for Madison Covrd Call & Eqt (NYSE: MCN) is $7.5274 last updated Today at 3:15:17 PM.

Q

Does Madison Covrd Call & Eqt (MCN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 15, 2021.

Q

When is Madison Covrd Call & Eqt (NYSE:MCN) reporting earnings?

A

Madison Covrd Call & Eqt does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Madison Covrd Call & Eqt (MCN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Madison Covrd Call & Eqt.

Q

What sector and industry does Madison Covrd Call & Eqt (MCN) operate in?

A

Madison Covrd Call & Eqt is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.