Range
103.1 - 106.7
Vol / Avg.
147.5K/149.5K
Div / Yield
2.08/1.97%
52 Wk
84.5 - 107.87
Mkt Cap
3.7B
Payout Ratio
50.25
Open
106.6
P/E
26.55
EPS
1.72
Shares
35.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
GATX Corp is a provider of railcar leasing and maintenance services. GATX operates four business segments: rail North America, rail international, an American steamship company, and portfolio management. The rail business offers railcar leasing and maintenance, as well as asset-related, financial, and management services. The company owns and leases fleets in North America, Europe, and Asia, which consist of tank and freight railcars. Industries served include refining and petroleum, chemicals and plastics, railroads and other transportation, mining, and food and agriculture.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0201.580 0.5600
REV318.720M321.000M2.280M

GATX Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GATX (GATX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GATX (NYSE: GATX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GATX's (GATX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for GATX (GATX) stock?

A

The latest price target for GATX (NYSE: GATX) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 130.00 expecting GATX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.58% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for GATX (GATX)?

A

The stock price for GATX (NYSE: GATX) is $103.52 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GATX (GATX) pay a dividend?

A

The next GATX (GATX) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-24.

Q

When is GATX (NYSE:GATX) reporting earnings?

A

GATX’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is GATX (GATX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GATX.

Q

What sector and industry does GATX (GATX) operate in?

A

GATX is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NYSE.