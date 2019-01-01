QQQ
Range
88.82 - 90.55
Vol / Avg.
120.5K/797.3K
Div / Yield
0.52/0.59%
52 Wk
69.18 - 93.79
Mkt Cap
16B
Payout Ratio
9.31
Open
88.63
P/E
15.99
EPS
1.6
Shares
176.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
W.R. Berkley is an insurance holding company with a host of subsidiaries that primarily write commercial casualty insurance. The firm specializes in niche products that include various excess and surplus lines, workers' compensation insurance, self-insurance consulting, reinsurance, and regional commercial lines for small and midsize businesses.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.2701.530 0.2600
REV2.440B2.578B138.000M

WR Berkley Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WR Berkley (WRB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WR Berkley (NYSE: WRB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are WR Berkley's (WRB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for WR Berkley (WRB) stock?

A

The latest price target for WR Berkley (NYSE: WRB) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 98.00 expecting WRB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.34% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for WR Berkley (WRB)?

A

The stock price for WR Berkley (NYSE: WRB) is $90.455 last updated Today at 5:21:09 PM.

Q

Does WR Berkley (WRB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 22, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 6, 2021.

Q

When is WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) reporting earnings?

A

WR Berkley’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is WR Berkley (WRB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WR Berkley.

Q

What sector and industry does WR Berkley (WRB) operate in?

A

WR Berkley is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.