|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.100
|1.070
|-0.0300
|REV
|5.750B
|5.657B
|-93.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in U.S. Bancorp’s space includes: Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN), Citigroup (NYSE:C), ING Groep (NYSE:ING), Bank Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).
The latest price target for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) was reported by Jefferies on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 64.00 expecting USB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.70% upside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is $55.315 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.
U.S. Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for U.S. Bancorp.
U.S. Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.