QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
2.2K/6.9M
Div / Yield
1.84/3.33%
52 Wk
49.85 - 63.57
Mkt Cap
82.1B
Payout Ratio
34.51
Open
-
P/E
10.85
EPS
1.07
Shares
1.5B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 23 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 5:35AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 9:44AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 5:03AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 7:42AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 6:47AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 8:26AM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 4:52AM
Benzinga - Nov 29, 2021, 7:30AM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
As a diversified financial-services provider, U.S. Bancorp is one of the nation's largest regional banks, with branches in well over 20 states, primarily in the Western and Midwestern United States. The bank offers many services, including retail banking, commercial banking, trust and wealth services, credit cards, mortgages, and other payments capabilities.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1001.070 -0.0300
REV5.750B5.657B-93.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

U.S. Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy U.S. Bancorp (USB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are U.S. Bancorp's (USB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for U.S. Bancorp (USB) stock?

A

The latest price target for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) was reported by Jefferies on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 64.00 expecting USB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.70% upside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for U.S. Bancorp (USB)?

A

The stock price for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is $55.315 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does U.S. Bancorp (USB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) reporting earnings?

A

U.S. Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.

Q

Is U.S. Bancorp (USB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for U.S. Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does U.S. Bancorp (USB) operate in?

A

U.S. Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.